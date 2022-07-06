New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said government nominee Pankaj Jain has ceased to be the director of the company with effect from July 4.

"....the date of cessation of directorship of Pankaj Jain, government director of the Corporation is July 4, 2022," LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Aiwa Launches New Magnifiq Smart TV Series in India.

The new director nominated by the government is Suchindra Mishra, it said.

On Wednesday, scrip of LIC closed nearly flat at Rs 703.05 apiece on BSE.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Likely To Feature 50MP Primary Camera: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)