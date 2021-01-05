New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A series of sector-specific webinars for promoting quality and productivity in the Indian Industry, titled 'Udyog Manthan', are being held between January 4 and March 2, the government said on Tuesday.

"Udyog Manthan will identify challenges, opportunities; draw upon solutions and best practices.

"The conversations will enable learning across industries and sectors for enhancing quality and productivity to promote 'Vocal for Local' and realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the commerce ministry stated.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is organising Udyog Manthan (a marathon of focused sector-specific webinars for promoting quality and productivity in Indian Industry) in association with the Quality Council of India, the National Productivity Council, and industry bodies. It is being held between January 4 and March 2 this year.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will chair the session on Wednesday (January 6).

The minister has called upon the Indian industry to focus on improving quality and productivity, and undertake brainstorming sessions on these aspects so that the country gets recognition as high-quality and efficient manufacturer, trader and service providers, the statement said.

The webinar series comprising 45 sessions will cover various major sectors in manufacturing and services.

Each webinar will be a two-hour session involving discussions led by experts of various sectors. Participants will include representatives from industry, testing and standardisation bodies.

