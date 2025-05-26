New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The government on Monday removed port restrictions on exports of certain kinds of leather, including finished, wet blue and El tanned, a move hailed by sector exporters.

It has also revoked the requirement for testing and certification by the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) for finished Leather, wet blue Leather, crust leather and El (East India) tanned leather.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

"The notification removes, with immediate effect, port restrictions on the export of" these leather products, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Leather exporters said the move would help in boosting the exports.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)