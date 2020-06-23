New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Chemical and Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday reviewed the progress of Talcher plant in Odisha being revived at an estimated cost of over Rs 13,000 crore.

The minister took stock of the progress at Talcher Fertilisers Ltd (TFL), an official statement said.

TFL is bringing up a urea unit of 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum capacity at Talcher, Odisha.

It is a joint venture firm promoted by GAIL, CIL, RCF and FCIL.

"When completed, it will be the first of its kind in India to employ coal gasification technology for production of urea. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 13,270 crore," the statement said.

The successful completion of the project will reduce India's dependency on imported urea, and is expected to create hundreds of direct and indirect employment.

Gowda said the execution of the project has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but TFL must work towards compensating this delay, so that the project is commissioned by stipulated deadline September 2023.

