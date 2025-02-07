New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Great Learning -- an edtech company for professional learning and higher education -- on Friday announced the launch of AI Mentor and AI Teacher, to aid learning outcomes.

With the AI Mentor, learners will get their own personal learning coach to support them through their learning journey, the company said in a release adding that the tool delivers an uninterrupted learning experience with 24/7 doubt resolution, and step-by-step guidance while working on projects.

The AI Teacher would ensure highly personalised, and interactive learning experience, as it customises the lessons based on learners' context, evaluates their understanding, identifies knowledge gaps, and provides feedback on their progress -- just like a great human teacher would.

"This is all in addition to the guidance and mentorship from industry experts and faculty that learners already have access to as part of Great Learning's 'mentored learning' model," it said.

