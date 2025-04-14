Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Diversified engineering firm Greaves Cotton Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Parag Satpute as its new Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

He succeeds Arup Basu, who resigned from the position of Managing Director of the company, and whose employment contract will come to an end on the close of business hours of May 9, 2025, the company said in a statement.

In his new role, Satpute will oversee the strategy and operations of Greaves Engineering, Greaves Retail, Greaves Technologies, and Excel Controlinkage Pvt Ltd, the company said.

Satpute, who has nearly three decades of experience in mobility and manufacturing sectors, joins the company from Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, where he served as the President of their fleet business, besides earlier serving in the position of the Managing Director of Bridgestone India.

His responsibilities will include strengthening and growing these businesses and driving business growth, Greaves Cotton said.

Prior to Bridgestone, he had been associated with global high-tech engineering group Sandvik for two decades, where he grew to the role of Managing Director and Chairman of the Board (Subsidiaries) for India, the company said.

