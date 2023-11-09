New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, a LNG-powered heavy trucking logistics company, on Thursday said it has deployed its LNG-powered trucks at Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

"In its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, Hindustan Zinc has chosen Essar's green mobility solutions company, GreenLine as its sustainable logistics partner, ushering in a new era of green logistics in the metals and mining sector," it said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

GreenLine will invest Rs 200 crore for deploying LNG-powered trucks for Hindustan Zinc's road logistics.

Hindustan Zinc is India's largest and only integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

LNG-powered vehicles significantly reduce emissions compared to diesel and align perfectly with the sustainability goals of both organizations. This initiative will not only reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation but also set new industry standards for green logistics.

"These LNG-powered trucks, manufactured by Blue Energy Motors - India's first venture into heavy-duty LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) trucks, demonstrate impressive reductions in toxic emissions compared to diesel, with cuts of up to 30 per cent in CO2, up to 100 per cent in SOx, up to 59 per cent in NOx, up to 91 per cent in Particulate Matter, and up to 70 per cent in CO," the statement said.

GreenLine has collaborated with multiple organizations to create India's first and only integrated green logistics ecosystem, making LNG trucking a reality in India.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc & Executive Director, Vedanta, said, "At Hindustan Zinc, we have embedded sustainable practices in every aspect of our operations to create a greener future for all.

"Sustainability is an integral part of our company's identity and represents the core commitment of our management and employees. By introducing LNG vehicles, we are not just showcasing our commitment towards decarbonizing Indian mining but also paving the way for a transport revolution. This is yet another step towards our vision of net zero by 2050 or sooner, and we look forward to scaling this up in the coming months".

Commenting on the deployment, Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine said “We are excited to have been selected as the sustainable logistics partners for Hindustan Zinc. We eagerly anticipate our role in facilitating the decarbonisation of their heavy freight transportation.

"Indian corporate leadership is committed to reducing their carbon footprint, and our green logistics solutions are instrumental in advancing their sustainability objectives. We firmly believe that clean and eco-friendly mobility solutions will play a pivotal role in aiding industries to attain their sustainability goals.

Hindustan Zinc is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)