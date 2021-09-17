New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Online grocery ordering platform Grofers on Friday said it is taking multiple steps towards building a more "inclusive and diverse" organisation, including offering an endowment of Rs 50,000 per child for new parents and up to 10 days of period leave in a year.

In a blogpost, Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the company is "ashamed to admit that only 16 per cent" of its workforce is women.

"We have built the organisation on a culture of meritocracy, but the truth is, these same policies and processes may not be giving some of our people the best chance to thrive. We stand for cognitive diversity, so we can do our best work," he added.

Dhindsa noted that the company "still has a long way to go" but it has taken some steps towards building a "more supportive, inclusive and diverse organisation".

The company has over 2,000 employees.

"We want our people to think like owners of the organisation and, hence, allocate ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans) to employees, so that they can share in the wealth and value they create for the organisation.

"Over 24 per cent of our employees already have ESOPs in the company, and we will continue to induct more builders into this group," he said.

The Zomato-backed company has also done away with probation and notice periods.

"We have faith in our people and want to build with mutual respect, rather than rely heavily on policies. The policies should not push people to do something that they wouldn't want to do in absence of them," Dhindsa said.

Women and transgender employees at Grofers can avail up to 10 days of period leave in a year, he added.

"We offer 26 weeks of paid maternity leave and two weeks of paid paternity leaves to parents of newborns, including in cases of surrogacy and adoption, and for non-birthing same-sex partners.

"New parents are given an endowment of Rs 50,000 per child as they welcome their child into the world," Dhindsa said.

Outside of this, Grofers now indexes heavily on people's ask for growth and is actively investing in helping them learn more problem-solving and leadership skills to help them evolve along the way, he added. HRS hrs

