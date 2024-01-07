New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A group of 12 unidentified men barged into a godown in the Ghazipur paper market of east Delhi and allegedly decamped with cigarette packets worth over Rs 70 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh cash, police said on Sunday.

According to the godown owner Rajesh Agarwal (54), the incident took place in the intervening night of January 5 and 6.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

Agarwal said reached his godown around 5.10 am on January 6, he found the locks broken. Two guards present there told him that 12 men arrived there in the night. A few held them hostage at knife point while the others robbed cash and items stored there.

He later found that cigarette packets worth more than Rs 70 lakh were stolen and Rs 5.5 lakh was missing from the cash counter, the complaint said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

Agarwal told PTI that the godown is less than a kilometre away from the Ghazipur police station.

"We have provided the required CCTV recording to the police," he added.

A senior police officer said, "We have registered an FIR in the matter and teams have already been formed to nab the accused. We have also recorded the statements of the two guards."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)