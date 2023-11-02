Gurugram, Nov 2 (PTI) An assistant sub inspector of Government Railway Police was shot dead allegedly by his wife here on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at victim Rajbir's house in Sector 10A, they said, adding that accused Arti got a bullet injury on her and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

According to police, the couple often quarrelled over the dispute going on between their son and daughter-in-law who is a constable in the Delhi Police and is separated from their son.

Around 5 am, an argument broke out between the couple when Rajbir was in an inebriated state and was carrying an illegal weapon. Arti shot him and also received a bullet injury on her hand, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

They were rushed to a hospital by their son Yash Yadav alias Anu where Rajbir was declared brought dead while Aarti is undergoing treatment, police said.

Rajbir's elder brother Satbir Singh, in his complaint, accused Arti and Yash of the murder. He alleged that the mother-son duo used to put pressure on Rajbir to get the land owned by the family in the village in his name.

An FIR has been registered against Aarti and Yash under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and the Arms Act. The murder weapon has been seized, police said.

"Arti has confessed to the crime and is admitted to hospital. Our team is investigating the matter from all angles and the accused will be arrested soon,” ACP (west) Shiv Archan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)