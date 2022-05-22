New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The GST Council is likely to consider modification in summary return and monthly tax payment form, GSTR-3B, in its meeting next month, with a view to check fake input tax credit claims and expedite settlement of genuine ones, an official said.

According to officials, the modified form will provide clarity with regard to gross input tax credit (ITC) due to the taxpayer, the amount claimed in a particular month and the net amount left in the taxpayer's ledger.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Wet Spell Likely Over Northwest And East India Till May 24, Says IMD; No Heatwave in Delhi for a Week.

A meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, the highest decision making body in the GST matter, is likely to be held next month.

The modified form will help in checking bogus ITC claims and ensure that honest taxpayers are able to timely avail the ITC benefit.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Petrol To Get Cheaper by Rs 9.5 per Litre, Diesel by Rs 7 per Litre After Govt Cuts Excise Duty.

"The law committee of the GST Council is looking at streamlining the GSTR-3B so that there is further clarity on ITC disclosure. The modified GSTR-3B is expected to be put up before the Council in its next meeting," the official told PTI.

GSTR-3B, which is a summary statement and monthly GST payment form, is filed in staggered manner between 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the changes in monthly tax payment form would help identify taxpayers who are claiming ineligible tax credit.

"The new form would bring in changes in the reporting of gross tax credit by financial institutions, including banks and NBFCs, companies in the oil and gas sector, extra neutral alcohol manufacturing, public transportation services, healthcare and educational services," Mohan said.

Precise reporting of the gross tax credit would also iron out the delays in the distribution of tax revenues between the Centre and states, he added.

In its next meeting the Council will also consider the report of the panel of ministers on applicability of GST on casinos, race courses and online gaming.

The group of state ministers unanimously decided on hiking the tax rate on these services to 28 per cent, besides working out a method of valuing these services for the purpose of levying this tax.

Currently, services of casinos, horse racing and online gaming attract 18 per cent GST. The GoM would decide on the method of valuing the services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)