New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) GST officers in Gurugram have arrested one person for fraudulently availing Input Tax Credit (ITC) of more than Rs 16 crore, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Gurugram Zonal Unit, has unearthed a case wherein a series of entities, controlled by a person as proprietor of M/s Umang Overseas, M/s Ulagarsan Impex Pvt Ltd and M/s Umang Impex Pvt Ltd, was found to be involved in availing and passing fraudulent ITC of Rs 16.74 crore without receipt of goods from different, fake, suspended and non-existent firms.

A search was conducted at various premises on April 4, during which many pen drives, rubber stamps of different firms, documents/records were found, and the same are being investigated for estimation of duty evasion.

The key person involved in availment and passing of fraudulent ITC was arrested on April 5, and has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody, the statement said.

