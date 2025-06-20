Gurugram, Jun 20 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation into a purported video of a race between two cars on Dwarka Expressway, with two people peeping out from the sunroof and drinking, officials said on Friday.

The front number plate of the car with the two persons drinking was missing, making it difficult to identify it. The car's glasses are also tinted, they said.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said a probe into the video has been initiated. Police will identify the car and those involved based on CCTV footage and they will be arrested as earliest possible, he said.

