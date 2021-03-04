Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Inoxcva, the Vadodara-based manufacturer of cryogenic equipment and solutions, has launched an LNG (liquefied natural gas) dispenser.

The move comes on the heels of the government on February 17 releasing the draft LNG policy that aims to convert 10 per cent of the long haul heavy duty trucks to ply on LNG over the next three years.

The policy aims to create LNG terminals with over 100 million tonne per annum along the coastal regions to increase the share of gas in the energy basket to 15 per cent by 2030 from 6 per cent now.

The indigenously designed, developed and manufactured at the Kalol plant, LNG dispenser has the European certification called ATEX certification and were successfully trail-tested at Petronet LNG-Dahej and Petronet LNG-Kochi terminals.

The company has also developed an equipment for mobile LNG fueling stations to cater to the requirements of the mining industry and remote areas.

Inoxcva has also developed an end-to-end integrated solution, with locally certified fuel tanks, fuel stations along the LNG dispensers, Deepak Acharya, chief executive of Inoxcva, said, adding their dispensers are the first in the country.

Though there is no ready market for the product as there are no LNG retails stations operational now, IOC, BPCL, HPCL, Gail and Gujarat Gas have started work on setting up first 50 stations along the golden quadrilateral last November.

Of the 50 LNG stations, IOC will set up 20 and BPCL and HPCL will set up 11 each and the rest by others.

LNG terminals has an operational capacity of 42.5 mtpa and the new LNG policy also aims to take this to 70 mtpa of regasification terminals by 2030 and 100 mtpa by 2040.

Earlier in December 2018, the government had allowed using LNG as a vehicular fuel as per under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. The government plans to set up over 1,000 LNG fueling stations across the country entailing an investment of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years.

Being a liquid fuel like diesel at low pressure and having higher density per volume, LNG allows large commercial vehicles to cover more distance between two fillings compared to CNG and also reduces fuelling time and on average an LNG-fired truck/bus can save 30-40 per cent on fuel cost. One fill of LNG can take a loaded LNG truck to around 900 km, while a diesel truck needs a fuel refilling station after every 400-500 km.

Inoxcva is one of the largest manufacturers of cryogenic storage, re-gas and distribution systems for LNG, industrial gases and cryo-scientific applications with operations in India, Brazil and Europe. It has an extensive user base, spread across over 100 countries and is serviced by a network of after-sales support associates in 25 countries.

The company has three manufacturing units- Kalol, Kandla and Silvassa in Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)