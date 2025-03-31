New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Healthcare company Gujarat Kidney And Super Speciality has filed its preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through an initial public offering.

The initial public offering (IPO) is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares of up to 2.2 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 77 crore will be used for proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital at Ahmedabad and Rs 12.4 crore for part-payment of purchase consideration for the already acquired "Ashwini Medical Centre".

Funds worth Rs 30.2 crore will be used by the company for funding capital expenditure requirements towards setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, and Rs 7.3 crore for buying robotics equipment for the hospital at Vadodara.

Additionally, proceeds worth Rs 1.5 crore for debt repayment and the remaining funds will be used for funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions & general corporate purposes.

As of March 20, 2025, the company operates six multi-speciality hospitals and three pharmacies operating within its hospitals, with a total bed capacity of 400 beds.

The Vadodara-based company reported a revenue of Rs 4.77 crore and a profit of Rs 1.71 crore in FY24. Further, it posted a revenue of Rs 18.67 crore and its profit stood at Rs 5.63 crore in the six-month period ended September 2024.

The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

Nirbhay Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager while MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) is the registrar for the IPO.

