Gurugram, Apr 13 (PTI) The Gurugram administration on Saturday conducted a mega verification drive to check fitness of school buses under the Surakshit School Vahan policy and issued challans to 184 buses, officials said.

Over 2,700 buses of more than 500 private schools in the district have been summoned for verification over the two days, they said.

As many as 795 buses were checked on the first day of this two-day campaign in the district, they added.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, along with DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij and other officials took to the field on Saturday to take stock of the verification campaign that was conducted at five places in the district. The campaign will continue on Sunday, the official added.

The Gurugram traffic police also took effective action against school vehicles violating traffic rules and fitness standards on Saturday. The traffic cops issued challans to 336 school buses and vans, of which 20 buses were impounded, the officials said.

According to an official statement, the campaign has been launched with the aim of providing safe journey on school vehicles to students.

"Under the campaign, 795 buses were inspected in the district on Saturday during which 184 buses which did not fulfil the 24 points of the checklist were challaned by the RTA and the police department. This inspection campaign of over 2,700 buses of 527 schools will continue on Sunday," DC Yadav said in a statement.

"If any school vehicle is left for verification in the checking campaign, it will be checked on Wednesday, on the school holiday of Ram Navami. If any school does not cooperate in this investigation campaign, strict action will be taken against them," Yadav added.

