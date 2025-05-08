Gurugram, May 8 (PTI) An African national was arrested here for stealing a scooter from Delhi a year ago, police said on Thursday.

Police have recovered the stolen scooter from his possession and an FIR was registered against the accused, Effumbam Eric, at sector 56 police station, an official said.

Eric, an African national residing in Delhi, was nabbed with the stolen scooter at a police checkpoint, the official said.

When intercepted at the checkpoint, he showed a registration card in which the scooter was in the name of Ram Pravesh, a resident of Delhi, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had stolen that scooter from Delhi's Kirti Nagar area. We are questioning the accused", a senior police officer said.

