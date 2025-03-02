Gurugram, Mar 1 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested an alleged fraudster, who duped different people of Rs 50 lakh, from Mohan Garden in Delhi, officials said.

The accused allegedly used to cheat people on the pretext of travel packages for foreign trips, police said, adding that the accused was arrested in 2019 too.

Also Read | What Is Fake LinkedIn Job Scam? How Can You Protect Your Sensitive Information While Searching for Jobs Online?.

According to police, on December 11 last year, a man filed a complaint at the Udyog Vihar police station that in November 2024, he had booked a package to visit Thailand from a travel company. He transferred the money, but soon after the company executives stopped responding to his calls and emails.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Udyog Vihar police station, police added.

Also Read | Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Apply for 400 Apprentice Posts at bankofindia.co.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process.

The arrested accused has been identified as Suryakant Jha, a native of the Saharsa district in Bihar and he presently lived in Mohan garden in Delhi, said police.

The spokesperson of Gurugram Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused opened an office in the name of a travel company and took money on the pretext of giving travel packages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)