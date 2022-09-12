New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) IT solutions company Happiest Minds Technologies on Monday announced the expansion of Noida campus to take its capacity to 450 seats in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The launch follows the announcement of Happiest Minds' new office space acquisition of a 1,600-seater property in Bengaluru in July this year, and the expansion is planned in newer locations such as Bhubaneswar later this year.

"Happiest Minds Technologies...has today (on Monday) announced the expansion of its Noida facility increasing its delivery capacity and leveraging the area's diverse high-technology talent pool," a company statement said.

With the additional facility, it will have a capacity of 450 seats in the NCR region.

"NCR is a digital hub with a strong eco-system of vibrant startups, successful enterprises, and education hubs, which makes it an important talent source for us, while dovetailing well with our overall growth strategy," Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director and CFO of Happiest Minds Technologies, said.

