Chandigarh, Jul 6 (PTI) Haryana Cabinet on Monday accorded approval to a proposal of Town and Country Planning Department regarding alternative security against bank guarantee for Internal Development Works (IDW)/ External Development Charges (EDC) as well as devising stringent measures for recovery of EDC from colonizers.

The stringent measures for recovery of EDC from colonizers include mortgage of proportionate land of built up area and auto debit for the compulsory 70 per cent escrow receipts from the allottees, an official statement said after the meeting of the cabinet, which met here under chairmanship of Chief Minister M L Khattar.

Owing to issues involved in issuance of bank guarantee to colonizers by the scheduled banks, detailed policy parameters have been formulated for obtaining part of licensed land built up area as security in lieu of bank guarantee across all categories of licenses including existing licensed colonies.

As meeting the cost of construction of external development works is a vital cost component for any such real estate project and the payments to be made against EDC shall be eligible for payment from the dedicated 70 per cent receipts account, at the time of grant of licence, the statement said.

In another decision, the Cabinet accorded approval to waive the upper limit of 15 acres for a license through an amendment in Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna (DDJAY) Affordable Plotted Housing Policy, 2016. This would help in development of large size colonies and in discouragement of unauthorised colonies in the state, the statement said.

As per the amendment, the upper limit of 15 acres for grant of licence under the DDJAY policy will now be waived subject to 40 per cent Net Planned Area (NPA) limit in a given residential sector.

"Further the minimum area limit of 10 acres defined for Final Development Plan (FDP), Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex shall also be brought at par with that applicable in the rest for the state of Haryana, that is 5 acres," the statement said.

It may be recalled in the DDJAY the minimum and maximum Net Planned Area (NPA) is currently fixed as 5 acres and 15 acres respectively.

"Under the scheme, the upper limit of 15 acres is resulting in a number of smaller size colonies spread throughout a given sector in the Development Plans. A number of scattered colonies in a given sector also result in un-licensed pockets leading to unauthorized development.

"Therefore, a larger sized colony has been found appropriate as a larger area of community sites, leading to possibility of higher order and number of community sites...," the statement said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar did not grant police custody in the second case saying there was a 4-month delay in filing his remand application in the case even as the facts were within the knowledge of the investigating officer from the first day of the incident.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, Additional Public Prosecutor Amit Kumar, appearing for the police, told the court that that second case was registered on February 25, on the complaint of one Vijayant Kumar, who mentioned that 50-60 persons had collected at Rajdhani Public School and had illegal weapons with them and they were about to put on fire the nearby houses.

The counsel further said that the first case in which Farooq was arrested, was registered on the complaint of the manager of DRP Public School with regard to the incident of February 24.

Police had earlier sought four days remand of the accused (Farooq) in the second case saying the local police wanted to investigate his role in local conspiracy, local organization of “dharna-pradarshan” and his links with local protesters and rioters, the public prosecutor said.

He further noted that police had earlier claimed that the building of Rajdhani Public School was taken over by rioters and a huge catapult was lying installed on its roof-top from where petrol bombs, acid bombs and stones were pelted by the rioters on the houses of people belonging to another community, which had caused heavy casualty.

Advocate R K Kochar, appearing for Farooq, told the court that the incident in both the FIRs was same and during the hearing of arguments on the bail plea in the first case, the investigating officer of the Crime Branch of Delhi police had categorically conceded that he was not required in any other case.

Police had also earlier claimed that Farooq had attended some religious congregation in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh and many rioters had come to north-east Delhi from there.

The trial court had granted him bail in the first case in which he was arrested, on the ground that it was prima facie not established that he was present at the spot at the time of incident.

The police had challenged it before the Delhi High Court which had first put a stay on the trial court's order and later vacated the stay.

