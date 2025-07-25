Gurugram, Jul 25 (PTI) A constable of Haryana police has been booked for allegedly strangling his relative to death, with whom he was living here, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the victim was identified as Sangeeta (25), a native of Rajasthan. She was the mother of a 3-year-old child.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

Sangeeta's husband, who was in the Army, passed away two years ago. She had been living with Constable Ravindra in a rented flat in Sohna for some time. On Thursday night, Ravindra strangled Sangeeta to death in the flat, police said.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

Sangeeta's brother, Narendra, had accused Ravindra of killing his sister. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the accused, who is currently absconding.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Sohna city police station, said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)