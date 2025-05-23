Gurugram, May 23 (PTI) Haryana Environment and Forest Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Friday urged farmers in the Farrukhnagar and Pataudi regions here to support the government's efforts in water conservation by using treated sewage water for agriculture and horticulture.

The minister made the appeal after inspecting the sewage treatment plant (STP) channel between Gurugram and Jhajjar, an official statement said.

A plan is underway to supply treated water from STPs to around 30 villages in the region for irrigation purposes, he said, adding that he will personally engage with the farmers next with to encourage participation in the initiative.

Singh further said the government is working to raise awareness among farmers about the declining groundwater levels and encouraging them to use treated STP water. The initiative aims to reserve canal water for the growing drinking water demands of the region.

Providing details of his inspection, the minister said the STP channel from Gurugram to Jhajjar currently discharges 75 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water into the channel from the Dhanwapur plant, which has a total capacity of 218 MLD, he said.

The channel itself has a capacity of 500 MLD and the treated water is already being utilised by farmers in the Jhajjar district for irrigation, he added.

The minister also directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to strictly enforce the use of treated water from STPs in all construction activities.

Officials have been instructed to take immediate and strict action against any builder or construction agency found violating the directive, he said.

Singh said that the state government will fully support the centre's mission to clean the Yamuna River.

The minister added that the HSPCB has been directed to regularly monitor water bodies and swiftly address any identified sources of pollution, according to the statement.

It said that to reinforce these efforts, he will personally inspect the Badshahpur drain in Gurugram next week.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance urban waste-water management, Singh said that two new STPs each with a capacity of 100 MLD, will be established in Bahrampur by 2028.

Currently, three STPs with a combined capacity of 218 MLD are operational in Dhanwapur, and two STPs with a total capacity of 170 MLD are functioning in Bahrampur, he added.

