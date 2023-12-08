Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) The state government has decided to form a new company, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited, to oversee the metro rail connectivity project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City Gurugram, a top official said on Thursday.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who is also the Chairman of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation, or HMRTC, made the announcement presiding over the 54th meeting of the corporation here.

"This will provide a circular mobility corridor connecting Millennium City centre to Subhash Chowk to Railway station, Rezangla Chowk to Cyber city coming full circle," he said, according to an official statement.

While all upcoming projects will be implemented by the new company, the existing Rapid metro project will be dealt with by HMRTC, he said.

"The metro connectivity project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, Gurugram, has now set the wheels in motion for a groundbreaking. Spanning 28.50 km with 27 stations, the estimated project cost stands at Rs 5452.72 crore.

"Processes for pre-construction activities, including geo-technical investigations and design consultations, have already been initiated," he said.

Kaushal said that HMRTC has witnessed a steady surge in both ridership and income, reflecting its resilience and commitment to providing efficient urban transit solutions.

Cumulative ridership in Rapid Metro Gurugram this year reached an impressive 80,13,765 passengers, marking a significant leap from the 59,12,457 recorded previous year, he said.

Kaushal asked the officers of the transport department to study the last mile connectivity issues at every station.

The Chief Secretary also insisted that the corporation must focus on enabling end-to-end transit of passengers to make the metro travel more comfortable.

The government also said that its Mass Rapid Transit System project for Chandigarh Tricity (Chandigarh-Panchkula-Mohali) is gaining momentum.

"RITES, the consulting agency, is actively involved in preparing the Alignment-cum-AAR (Alternatives Analysis Report) and DPR (Detailed Project Report)," it said.

The statement said that following an announcement by Chief Minister Mahonar Lal Khattar earlier, the extension of metro connectivity from Ballabgarh to Palwal has been set in motion.

With a tentative corridor length of 25 km and 10 proposed stations, a Techno Feasibility Study is underway, positioning this extension as a critical link in enhancing regional connectivity, it said.

