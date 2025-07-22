Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state government is committed to encouraging pollution-free transportation and is keen on promoting electric vehicles (EVs) across the state.

He said challenges such as charging infrastructure, which people are currently facing in adopting EVs, will be resolved soon.

Vij further said if EV companies propose any schemes or plans a full-package scheme for promoting sales and infrastructure development, the government will actively consider and implement it.

Vij was presiding over a meeting here with representatives from leading EV manufacturers across India, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai Motors, MG Motors, and Kia Motors, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Vij told the representatives from the companies that the government wants to boost EV adoption in Haryana and expects that an adequate number of charging stations should be available on roads, national highways, and state highways.

He also said companies must ensure charging infrastructure so that their EVs can run smoothly on the roads.

He urged companies to develop such facilities to support EV adoption, making them more attractive and convenient for users.

Referring to a recent meeting held by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Vij said he said that people often travel long distances in personal vehicles and should have access to quality rest stops along the journey, offering toilets, refreshments, and seating facilities, charging stations, which are generally lacking at petrol pumps.

According to the official statement, Vij urged the automaker representatives that "selling EVs should not be the only goal; rather, developing supporting infrastructure should also be a core objective".

This will ensure that users do not face difficulties in owning and operating EVs, he said.

He reassured the companies that the Haryana government will extend full cooperation in promoting EVs.

During the meeting, Vij advised representatives to compare the operating costs of EVs with those of petrol and diesel vehicles to promote the financial benefits of EVs and help users make informed decisions.

He suggested that EV companies conduct technical studies to plan infrastructure development and choose Haryana as a pilot project location, assuring complete support from the state.

Vij said if EV consumers in Haryana get proper infrastructure like charging stations, it will create a win-win situation for both users and manufacturers' ?benefitting consumers while supporting company growth.

