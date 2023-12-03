Panipat (Haryana), Dec 3 (PTI) Haryana has fallen behind on development under the BJP-led dispensation, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda claimed on Sunday.

Deepender Hooda made the remarks while addressing the party's Jan Aakrosh rally at the Matlauda grain market in the Israna constituency. The rally was also attended by the Congress' Haryana unit chief Udai Bhan.

Haryana was ahead in per capita income, per capita investment and ensuring the welfare of the farmers and the poor during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government before 2014, Deepender Hooda said.

However, the state has fallen behind on the development front in the past nine years, he alleged.

"The BJP and the BJP-JJP government made Haryana No 1 in unemployment, inflation, drug addiction and crime. Today, there is neither employment in the private nor the government sector," the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

"Youngsters from other states have higher numbers in government recruitment of Haryana," he claimed.

Deepender Hooda also said he recently returned from the US where he met some youngsters from Haryana.

"In the last five years, about five lakh youngsters have migrated from Haryana in search of employment. Many were forced to leave their homes, parents, the state and the country and go to other countries due to unemployment," he said.

He also attacked the government on corruption and alleged that the scourge has flourished under the state's present dispensation.

Deepender Hooda promised that the Congress will provide a monthly old-age pension of Rs 6,000, restore the old pension scheme, provide cooking gas cylinders to homemakers at Rs 500, free plots of 100 square yards to the poor and 300 units of free electricity if it comes to power in Haryana after next year's assembly polls.

