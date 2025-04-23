Chandigarh, April 23: The Haryana government on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of their basic pay.

The hikes will be effective from January 1, 2025, an official statement said. The statement, quoting an order issued by the Finance Department, said the revised DA and DR will be given with the salary/pension of April 2025. 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Union Cabinet Approves 2% Increase in DA, DR for Central Government Employees and Pensioners.

The arrears for the period from January 2025 to March 2025 will be paid in May 2025.

