Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has raised serious concern over the sluggish pace of construction of old age homes across the state.

In a review conducted in compliance with its earlier order dated January 31, 2025, the Commission noted that only one old age home ?in Rewari district ?is currently operational, nearly two years after its inauguration on January 6, 2023.

According to the status report received by HHRC on April 1, land has not yet been identified for old age homes in Jhajjar, Palwal, Panipat, Rohtak, and Sirsa.

Districts like Gurugram, Kaithal, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, and Nuh have earmarked land and initiated the construction process.

In Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Kurukshetra, Sonipat, and Yamunanagar, the construction is pending due to lack of planning approvals. However, work is underway in Karnal (under the Smart City Project) and Panchkula (under the supervision of the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board), the status report said.

"During a virtual inspection of the Rewari Old Age Home, the Commission found that only 12 senior citizens (nine men and three women) were residing in a facility built to house 170 residents," said Puneet Arora, Protocol-cum-Information and Public Relations Officer of HHRC.

Besides, several hygiene issues were observed, including dirty washrooms, poor kitchen condition, and insufficient staff, Arora said, adding ?only one 'safai sewak' (sanitation worker) was deployed, which was deemed inadequate for maintaining cleanliness.

A Full Commission Bench comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, Judicial Member Kuldip Jain, and Member Deep Bhatia invoked Section 19 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which mandates at least one old age home in every district.

The Commission, in a recent order, reaffirmed that ensuring dignity and security for the elderly is a constitutional and moral obligation of the state, Arora said.

The Commission has also directed senior officials to personally monitor and accelerate the construction of old age homes across the state.

These officials include additional chief secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment; chief administrator, HSVP, Panchkula; director, Development and Panchayats Department; and director, Town and Country Planning Department.

According to Arora, the Commission has sought a detailed action taken report from the concerned departments by July 29.

