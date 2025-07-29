Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) Haryana Minister Ranbir Gangwa has initiated action against four officials after his surprise visit to a Public Works Department (PWD) rest house in Bahadurgarh, during which he found termite infestation in rooms.

Public Health Engineering and Public Works Minister Gangwa, who visited the rest house on July 26, also found poor hygiene and other lapses, prompting him to take action against the erring officials.

"During his visit, the minister found poor hygiene and other serious issues such as termite infestation in VIP rooms. Taking the matter seriously, Sub Divisional Engineer Rajesh Tanwar and Junior Engineer Mohit Chauhan have been chargesheeted under the Haryana Civil Services (PandA) Rules, 2016," an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

"Additionally, Sub Divisional Engineer Mukesh Sharma, who took charge on July 24, has been asked to submit an explanation. PWD Executive Engineer Anil Rohilla has also been issued a warning," it said.

The statement quoting Gangwa said that whether it's the PWD (Building and Roads) or the Public Health Department, negligence will not be tolerated.

He emphasized that officers and employees must remain alert and take their responsibilities seriously.

"The rest houses are built for the convenience of the public and if there is negligence even in VIP rooms, one can imagine the condition of other rooms," it added.

"Due to carelessness, termites were damaging the furniture and hygiene was lacking. Therefore, action against negligent officers is justified, as it was their duty to maintain the facility," he said, according to the statement.

He also directed the officers of the concerned departments to ensure that all offices, rest houses and other buildings under their jurisdiction are well-maintained and inspected regularly.

Their upkeep is their direct responsibility, he added.

