Ambala, Feb 19 (PTI) Seven people, including five teachers, were injured when a private school pickup van collided with a dumper truck on Saha-Shahzadpur Highway on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kadasan village in Ambala City when the dumper hit the pickup van because of which it went out of control and overturned, officials said.

Also Read | What Is New Crypto Scam Called 'Share-Seed-Phrase'? Know All About New Deceptive Technique To Manipulate Victims To Transfer Funds to Malicious Wallets.

Police said a passerby took the injured -- a child, five female teachers and the pickup driver -- to the Cantonment Civil Hospital, police added.

According to police, the dumper truck driver fled from the spot but he was arrested later.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 20 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)