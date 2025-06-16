Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Monday said the state's transport sector is progressing through technology and digitisation, with focused efforts to curb corruption and improve services.

Vij was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day workshop "e-Trans 2025" on the eTransport Project, organised by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Chandigarh, an official statement said.

The workshop is being attended by officials from the Union Ministry and representatives from 12 states and Union Territories, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, Vij said technology will play a crucial role in realising that goal.

He stressed on the need to strengthen the e-transport system, sharing best practices and leveraging technology to improve road safety and reduce accidents.

Over 10 lakh road accidents occurred in the country between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2025, with Haryana alone reporting more than 23,000 cases, Vij said.

Referring to the All India Transport Ministers Conference, Vij said measures have been taken to eliminate corruption, and added that minimising human intervention through digital solutions is key.

The Haryana government, he said, is committed to working closely with the Union Ministry for effective implementation of the e-Transport Mission Mode Project.

Vij said several new services have been rolled out in Haryana, including Aadhaar-authenticated online services, registered vehicle scrapping facilities, automated testing stations, Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTRs), the e-Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR), the Sanjaya Portal, and the Cashless Scheme for Road Accident Victims.

He said IDTRs are currently operational in Rohtak, Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar), Karnal and Kaithal, with one more in Bhiwani to start soon. A revised layout for a Regional Driving Training Centre in Gurugram has also been approved.

Additionally, the revised layout plan for establishing a Regional Driving Training Centre (RDTC) in Gurugram has been approved by the government, he said.

Vij noted that the e-DAR portal helps identify high-risk areas through accident data analysis, while the Sanjaya Portal-developed by IIT Madras-offers crash visualisation and supports location-specific action plans.

He also highlighted the Cashless Treatment Scheme for road accident victims, under which victims are eligible for up to Rs 1.5 lakh in treatment costs for seven days post-accident.

Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar said the target is to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent by 2030 through data-driven policy and adoption of new technologies.

He urged states to fully utilise central grants to establish modern driving training centres at the district level.

