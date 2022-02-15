Palghar, Feb 15 (PTI) A 43-year-old hawker from Nallasopara area in Palghar district of Maharashtra was brutally killed by some unidentified persons while he was sleeping in his house, police said on Tuesday.

The hawker, Shahabuddin Amruddin, was attacked with sharp weapons on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Baidul Nagar area, an official said.

A case of murder was registered and probe is on to trace the killers of Amruddin, he said.

