Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI): Technology start-up Hawking Defence Services Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Australian UAV Technologies, a New South Wales- based Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and electronic company.

The MoU would establish a joint venture company which would enable technology transfer, joint research and development and licensed manufacturing of unmanned systems between the two entities, a company statement said here. Hawking Defence CEO Rajeev Koundinya exchanged documents with Australian UAV Technologies Managing Director Ken Taylor in the presence of company Managing Director Vijayanarayanan Rapalli along with senior executives.

The initiative by Hawking Defence was under the Centre's AatmaNirbhar Make in India campaign.

The MoU would help the two organisations to make advances in unmanned technologies and provide cost-effective solutions and services to defence services within the country and overseas, the statement added.

