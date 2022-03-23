Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) The Madras High Court has confirmed the order of the Tamil Nadu Home department removing a government advocate from service on charges of corruption.

A division bench of Justices K Kalyanasundaram and R Hemalatha upheld the dismissal order on March 22 while rejecting a writ petition from Dhanalakshmi, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) attached to the Fast Track Mahila Court in Tiruvallur.

She sought to quash an order dated October 16, 2019 of the Home department removing her from service and prayed for court's permission to continue to function as the SPP.

The charge against Dhanalakshmi was that she had colluded with the accused in several criminal cases pending before the Mahila Court in Tiruvallur, which paved the way for their acquittal.

Dismissing her petition, the bench observed that every advocate is a court officer and part and parcel of the justice delivery system. The public reposes great faith in the judiciary but the judges have to rely on their pillars, the advocates.

The government advocate, being the representative of the government, has to act in an honest manner. If he/she goes around with the intention to make money at the cost of justice, only chaos will prevail.

