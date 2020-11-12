New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) HCC on Thursday said it has appointed Anil Kumar Chandani as the chief financial officer, effective November 9.

"A finance professional with nearly 29 years of experience in multi-unit and multi-product environment in varied industries, Chandani will oversee HCC's finance team and management of cash flow, financial planning, equity activities, and profitability," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Celebrates the 'Boldest Role' She Played on Screen As Aitraaz Turns 16 Today.

It added that Chandani has diverse experience across the infrastructure sector, including highways, power, building products, and non-banking financial services, and merchant banking.

Before joining HCC, Chandani was president (finance and accounts) at Oriental Structural Engineers, which had 13 highway SPV companies.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2020 Offers: Discounts of Up to Rs 14,000 on iPhone SE, OnePlus 8 Series, Poco C3, Galaxy M51 & Other Smartphones During Diwali Sale.

The company said Chandani has worked in several companies at various key positions, including The Hindusthan Group, GHCL Limited, Asahi India Glass Ltd, MVL Group, Hero Group, and SM Finance Limited.

He started his career with the HCL group in the accounts function, it said.

Chandani is an FCA, FCS, ICWA and also has a diploma in business finance, the statement said.

HCC is a business group of global scale developing and building infrastructure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)