New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Sunday said it has divested its entire equity shareholding in HREL Real Estate Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Accordingly, HREL and its following subsidiaries -- Nashik Township Developers Ltd, Powai Real Estate Developers Ltd, HCC Aviation Ltd, HCC Realty Ltd have ceased to be subsidiaries of the company, HCC said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | New Income Tax Rules From April 1: From Changes in Tax Slabs to Deductions and More, All You Need to Know.

"Hindustan Construction Company Ltd has divested its entire equity shareholding in HREL Real Estate Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company vide share purchase agreement executed on March 31, 2024," it said.

The consideration received from sale stood at Rs 10 lakh. HCC had reported a consolidated profit of Rs 233.22 crore in the December quarter.

Also Read | Where Is Katchatheevu Located? Can Indians Go There? All You Need to Know About the Disputed Island That Indira Gandhi Ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)