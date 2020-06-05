Latest News | HCL Foundation Says Scaled Up Green Initiatives in Big Way

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) HCL Foundation on the occasion of the World Environment Day on Friday said it has scaled up green initiatives in a big way across the country and will continue to do more in future.

The Foundation, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of HCL Technologies, said environment conservation has always been the core focus of its CSR programmes.

"On the World Environment Day, we urge everyone to work towards conserving the environment at individual and institutional levels.

Through our environment vertical, we have significantly scaled up our 'Green' initiatives across the country and aim to do more in future, as part of our CSR work," HCL Foundation Director Nidhi Pundhir said in a statement.

Already, 4.5 hectare of land has been converted into an urban mini forest in Noida through active participation and efforts in protecting the environment under its 'Green Spaces' initiative, it said.

Besides, 1,03,284 trees have been planted in schools, residential spaces and public spaces, and at the urban forest sites known as 'Uday Upvan'.

That apart, 67 water bodies have also been taken up for restoration and rejuvenation, that will result in an increase in their water holding capacity.

These initiatives have been undertaken since 2017.

The other achievements at the community level during the financial year 2019-20 include construction of 35 compost pits that help in reducing 1,000 tonnes of stubble burning.

Also, four government memoranda of understanding have been signed to transform 35 hectare of land through mass afforestation with support from non-governmental organisations, local communities and HCL volunteers.

To mark the World Environment Day, the Foundation said it organised a series of workshops. Eminent environmentalists and conservationists shared their learnings through various sustainable activities with the aim to encourage individuals to live in harmony with nature.

