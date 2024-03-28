New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) HDFC Life Insurance Company on Thursday said it has received GST demand orders of over Rs 27 crore for alleged short payment of taxes.

In two separate regulatory filings, the insurer said it has received tax demand orders of over Rs 16.5 crore and Rs 10.5 crore from authorities for alleged short payment of GST and input tax credit claim mismatch.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 FAQs: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is There a Bank Holiday on Good Friday? Here’s All You Need To Know.

The demand orders include interest and penalty as well.

The company said it will file appeals against the GST demand orders before the Appellate Authority.

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

Shares of HDFC Life settled 1.27 per cent higher at Rs 634.20 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)