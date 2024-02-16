Shimla, Feb 16 (PTI) The meteorological office here on Friday issued an orange warning for heavy rains and snow in Himachal from February 18 to 20.

It has also predicted a wet spell till February 22 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Saturday onwards.

The MeT has also warned of heavy to very heavy rains, snow and thunderstorms with hail in isolated areas from February 18 to 20.

Thunderstorms and rain are likely on Saturday.

The weather office has also cautioned of disruption of traffic and other essential services during this period and said that blockage of state and national highways, disruption of electricity and communication in mid and high-hill areas cannot be ruled out.

There was no appreciable change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest in the state with minus 7.9 degrees Celsius during the night while Una was hottest in the day at 26 degrees Celsius.

