Chennai, May 23 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed the city and its neighbourhoods on Friday, affecting flight movement at the airport that included diversions.

According to airport officials, 12 arriving domestic and international services, including from Dubai, Colombo, Mumbai and New Delhi suffered delays.

Two flights from Hyderabad were diverted to Bengaluru due to the inclement weather, they added.

