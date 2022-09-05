New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Helios Capital has received capital markets regulator Sebi's in-principle approval to launch a mutual fund business.

Helios Capital Management PTE Limited, which is the business of portfolio management services, applied for a mutual fund license with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in February 2021.

Also Read | Apple's Upcoming Watch Pro Likely To Come With Additional Physical Buttons.

"I am very pleased to share that Sebi has granted Helios Capital in-principle approval to sponsor Helios Mutual Fund. We deeply respect this approval & will work hard to offer mutual funds for retail investors, focusing on performance & service," Samir Arora, the main founder and fund manager at Helios Capital, announced on Twitter.

After quitting Alliance Capital almost 20 years ago, Arora is re-entering the 43-player mutual fund industry. He was the Chief Investment Officer of Alliance Capital's Indian mutual fund business.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

The company has joined entities like Zerodha, Samco Securities and Bajaj Finserv that received Sebi's go-ahead to launch mutual fund operations. Besides, half a dozen companies are awaiting Sebi's nod to enter into the mutual fund space.

A flurry of applications for a mutual fund license was seen after the market regulator allowed fintech firms to enter the space. PTI SP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)