Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) RP-Sanjiv Goenka group flagship company CESC Ltd's headquarters here received "LEED Platinum" rating for sustainable operation and maintenance, a statement said on Tuesday.

CESC House, Kolkata has become the first heritage building in India to achieve "LEED v4.1 Platinum", the highest level of certification, it said.

The group retrofitted the 80-year-old historic space, replacing a full HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system, installing low-flow water management and building automation systems.

It added an organic waste composter to reduce waste- to-landfill and installed 1,200 energy-efficient lights and 52 occupancy sensors among other efficiency, conservation and waste reduction strategies.

"LEED v4.1 is the latest version of the rating system. With this honour, CESC House, Kolkata has become the first heritage building in India to achieve the highest level of certification," GBCI India said.

GBCI India is an agency working on sustainability in building design, construction and operation.

With water and energy savings, CESC House reported an annual reduction of 966 tonnes of Co2. Additionally, the convenient location of the office building has enabled more than 90 per cent of its employees to walk or cycle to work, helping cut the company's greenhouse gas emissions.

