Latest News | Hero MotoCorp Registers 83 Pc Decline in Sales During May

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 82.71 per cent decline in total sales at 1,12,682 units in May.

The company had sold 6,52,028 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 1,06,038 units last month as against 6,06,216 units in May 2019, down 82.5 per cent.

Total scooter sales declined 85.49 per cent to 6,644 units as compared with 45,812 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, sales stood at 1,08,848 units last month as compared with 6,37,319 units in the same period a year ago, down 82.92 per cent.

"Ensuring stringent safety protocols for employee and customer wellbeing, Hero MotoCorp scaled-up production in a graded manner during the month, after reopening three of its manufacturing facilities on May 4," the company said.

All six manufacturing facilities of the company in India – at Dharuhera and Gurugram in Haryana, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh – have now resumed operations with limited production, it added.

The company's manufacturing facilities at global locations – one each in Colombia and Bangladesh – also restarted production during the month, Hero MotoCorp said.

Operations have also resumed at the Jaipur-based Center of Innovation & Technology (CIT) in a graded manner and work on new product development has commenced, with strict safety and hygiene protocols, it added.

Nearly 5,000 customer touch-points of the company which account for 85 per cent of sales have re-opened, the company said.

