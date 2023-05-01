New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Monday said its total wholesales declined 5 per cent year on year to 3,96,107 units in April.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker had dispatched 4,18,622 units in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Financial Rule Changes From May 01: From Mutual Fund KYC Rules to Deadline For Higher Pension, Key Changes Coming Into Effect From Today.

Domestic sales declined to 3,86,184 units from 3,98,490 units in April 2022. Exports also dipped to 9,923 units last month from 20,132 units in the year-ago period.

The company expects the momentum to build up in the coming months on account of a combination of multiple factors, including a slew of new product launches, healthy growth in the country's GDP and positive consumer sentiments, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Birthday Special: From Wonder Woman to Gisele Yashar, 5 Best Roles of the Actress That Have Turned into a Major Star.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)