Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has partnered with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans and has handed over its retro-fitted Destini 125 scooters to the soldiers who were disabled while in service.

These retro-fitted scooters -- supported by two auxiliary wheels in the rear -- have been customised to provide a safe and convenient riding experience, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Also Read | ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Various Posts; Check Details Here.

The scooters were handed over to soldiers in New Delhi in the presence of Brigadier Sanatan Singh, Brigadier Vikas Bhardwaj of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV), it said.

"We are honoured and delighted to partner with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans in this noble cause. As part of the initiative under our CSR platform 'Hero WeCare', we are glad to be able to extend mobility support to these heroes.

Also Read | Global Decline of 75% in Meat Consumption Can Help Beat Climate Change, Claims New Study.

"We have already handed over more than 100 such retro-fitted Destini scooters to soldiers in various states across the country," the company said.

These scooters have been handed over to soldiers in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Kerala, besides Delhi-NCR, Hero MotoCorp said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)