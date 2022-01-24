Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Ed-tech company Hero Vired on Monday announced its partnership with Text & Clicks Academy to upskill existing, retiring and retired armed forces personnel.

This collaboration aims to provide employment opportunities that will allow officials to transition into corporate jobs with ease, creating alternate avenues for employment upon retirement, Hero Vired said in a statement.

Also Read | Realme 9 Pro Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

“We are excited about this partnership with Text & Clicks Academy and our shared vision of upskilling and enabling retired armed forces personnel to transition into alternative careers post retirement in India. Companies are increasingly looking for veterans in various domains. Our goal, with this collaboration, is to train and assist them in securing employment opportunities in newer technologies," Hero Vired Vice-President & Head, Vired for Business, Srikrishnan V, said.

Text & Clicks Academy has trained over 16,000 participants over the last three years with a placement percentage of 62 per cent, including participants from the Indian Navy, Kherwadi Social Welfare Association, Tribes India across formats, as well as enterprises and conglomerates like Hero Motocorp for internal training.

Also Read | Google Cloud To Open New Office in Pune Later This Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)