Aizawl, Feb 16 (PTI) Two persons, including a Myanmarese, have been arrested for possessing heroin worth over Rs 8 lakh in Mizoram, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of Excise and Narcotics Department along with Assam Rifles personnel seized 237.5 gm of heroin worth Rs 6.30 lakh from a drug peddler at Zokhawthar village on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Monday, a spokesperson of the department said.

In another incident, 68.6 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.75 lakh was seized from the possession of a Myanmarese at Zokhawthar on Tuesday, the spokesperson said.

The accused have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)