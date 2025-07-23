Mandi (HP) July 23 (PTI) The administration of a government medical college here on Wednesday suspended five MBBS students for making false allegations of ragging against their seniors.

In 2023, the five students from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital (SLBSGMCH) in a complaint alleged that they were ragged.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

After the complaint, the college's anti-ragging committee launched a detailed investigation into the matter, an order issued by the office of principal D K Verma said.

"The inquiry revealed that the allegations were fabricated with an intent to malign the college's reputation and falsely implicate innocent students. This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated in an institution of medical education," the order said, adding that the false complaint was made due to rivalry.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 23, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to the order, the five students from the batch of 2022 students have been suspended for three months from classes and the hostel.

A fine of Rs 25,000 each, which is to be deposited in a week, was also imposed on them, it added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)