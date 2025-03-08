Shimla, Mar 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday laid the foundation stones of several key development projects worth Rs 30.9 crore in the Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district, an official statement said.

The projects include the construction of a link road from Laleta to Banu Mahadev for Rs 11 crore, a link road from NH-154 to Dhanotu via Bad Basti for Rs 4.41 crore, and the upgradation of Bhanala to Rulehr Road with an investment of Rs 19.86 crore.

Additionally, the Rirkmaar to Kutharna Road will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 5.47 crore, and a pavilion block will be constructed at the stadium in Rait (Chambi) for Rs 1.16 crore. He also performed puja of Maharana Pratap Bhawan being constructed by Rajput Sabha.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the state government is committed to improving road connectivity, boosting local development, and enhancing sports infrastructure.

He said that strengthening the rural road network remains a priority to ensure better accessibility for residents.

Sukhu further stated that these initiatives are part of the government's vision to enhance infrastructure, promote economic growth, and improve the overall quality of life for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

