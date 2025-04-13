Shimla, Apr 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several development projects worth crores of rupees during his visit to the Pangi Valley in Chamba district.

The chief minister will visit the remote Pangi Valley to take part in the state-level Himachal Day programme on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 14: BR Ambedkar, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matteo Guendouzi and Adrien Brody - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 14.

In Killar, Sukhu will lay the foundation stone for construction of the agriculture department's residential quarters that will cost an estimated Rs 3.75 crore.

He will also launch a project for additional rooms at the Government Senior Secondary School, Luj, and the Government Senior Secondary School, Mindhal. Each project will cost an estimated Rs 1.5 crore.

Also Read | FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Invites Applications for 33 Administrative Officer and Other Posts, Registration To Begin on April 15 at fssai.gov.in.

The chief minister will lay the foundation stones for a sub-market yard in Killar that will cost Rs 2.13 crore, a new office building for the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board worth an estimated Rs 49.42 lakh, health sub-centres in Rei and Hudan tehsils that will each cost Rs 1.99 crore, and a 1-MW solar power project at Dhanwas Karyas worth an estimated Rs 10.51 crore.

Sukhu will also inaugurate the mini secretariat building, constructed at a cost of Rs 20.88 crore, ITI building that cost Rs 5.62 crore, a bus stand built for Rs 5.29 crore, and an alternate approach road to the bus stand constructed for Rs 2.98 crore.

He will inaugurate the 50-bed Civil Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 19.83 crore.

The chief minister is scheduled to launch an ATM facility of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank in Killar and participate in a tree plantation programme on the premises of the public works department rest house.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)