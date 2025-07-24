Shimla, Jul 24 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Surat Negi on Thursday said that the Himachal government was punishing those demanding justice for deceased HP Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi and obliging the accused in his death case.

The government's intentions were doubtful from the beginning, as it opposed the CBI enquiry, did not take any action against the accused, and all those who were sent on leave or booked in the case, he said in a statement issued here.

Negi went missing on March 10, and his body was found on March 18 in Bilapsur district under mysterious circumstances.

The relatives of the deceased sat on a dharna outside the HPPCL office in Shimla with the body the next day, demanding action against senior officials who allegedly harassed Negi.

Subsequently, a case of abetment to suicide and joint criminal liability under BNS was registered.

Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Sharma, who conducted a fact-finding inquiry into Vimal's death, was being victimised and divested of all important departments, and the HPPCL engineers who took to the streets seeking justice for Vimal are facing the wrath of the government, Surat Negi charged.

While no such action has been taken against HPPCL Managing Director Hirekesh Meena and Director (Electrical) Deshraj, whom Vimal's family had accused of harassment, the BJP leader alleged.

Sharma's report pointed out that some HPPCL employees accused Deshraj of harassing and threatening Vimal. It also mentioned one of the incidents wherein Vimal was made to stand for long hours with a file and issued a show-cause notice for availing of 1-2 days of casual leave. However, Deshraj refuted the allegations.

